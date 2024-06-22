Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Numis Poland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 6,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 "Owl" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2873 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 71 USD
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1986 "Owl", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

