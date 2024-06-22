Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "Owl". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 "Owl" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2873 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (19) UNC (6) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF69 (4) PF68 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Heritage (1)

Marciniak (2)

Niemczyk (7)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (3)

WCN (5)

WDA - MiM (1)