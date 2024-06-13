Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 15,0 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 "Silesian Museum in Katowice" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 473 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.

Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 18, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 18, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1987 "Silesian Museum in Katowice", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

