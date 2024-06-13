Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 15,2 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 "Wrocław" with mark MW JD. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 894 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Marciniak (12)
  • Niemczyk (14)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 18, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1987 "Wrocław", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

