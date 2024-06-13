Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 15,2 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 "Wrocław" with mark MW JD. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 894 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
