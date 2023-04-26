Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 "40 years of the UN" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.

