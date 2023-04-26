Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 15,0 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1985
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 "40 years of the UN" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
