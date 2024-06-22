Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 19,3 g
- Pure silver (0,4654 oz) 14,475 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 10,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1982
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1982 "John Paul II" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 284 sold at the Antykwariat Wu-eL auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place April 25, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1982 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
