Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "John Paul II" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "John Paul II" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 19,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,4654 oz) 14,475 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 10,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1982 "John Paul II" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 284 sold at the Antykwariat Wu-eL auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place April 25, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF68 GCN
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - October 31, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date October 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
