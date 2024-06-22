Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 "Przemysl II" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2869 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 725. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

