Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 "Przemysl II" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2869 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 725. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1985 "Przemysl II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1985 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search