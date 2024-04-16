Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 882 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place March 9, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (19) UNC (11) Condition (slab) PF69 (1) PF68 (1) PF67 (3) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Marciniak (7)

Niemczyk (11)

Numimarket (4)

Numis Poland (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (2)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wu-eL (1)