Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 16,6 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1986
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 882 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place March 9, 2018.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
