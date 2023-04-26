Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place May 18, 2021.

