Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 14,6 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place May 18, 2021.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1987 "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
