Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 14,6 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place May 18, 2021.

Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 18, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1987 "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

