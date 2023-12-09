Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Squirrel". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 "Squirrel" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2349 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

