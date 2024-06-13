Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "John Paul II". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "John Paul II" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "John Paul II" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 19,2 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1982 "John Paul II" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 595 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (6)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
284 $
Price in auction currency 1150 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF67 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1982 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1982 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 1000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search