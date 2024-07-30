Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 3,1 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0969 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 9
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II" with mark MW SW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3022 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,250. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.
