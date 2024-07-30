Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Gold

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 3,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0969 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 9

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II" with mark MW SW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3022 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,250. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1987 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 1000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search