Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II" with mark MW SW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3022 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,250. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

Сondition PROOF (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)