Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 2,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1985
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 "40 years of the UN" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3497 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 400. Bidding took place April 19, 2024.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PF67 GCN
Selling price
******
