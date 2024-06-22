Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Leu Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 "40 years of the UN" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3497 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 400. Bidding took place April 19, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Leu
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PF67 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

