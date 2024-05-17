Leu Numismatik
Company Description
- Name Leu Numismatik
- Country Switzerland
- Year of foundation
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://www.leunumismatik.com/
Winterthur Office
- Country Switzerland
- City Winterthur
- Address Stadthausstrasse, 143
- Phone +41 52 214 11 10
- Email info@leunumismatik.com
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
April 14, 2025 WEB SHOP | Release 1 200 -
March 15, 2025 March 17, 2025 Web Auction 33 – Part I, II, III 4117 2,173,781 $
December 7, 2024 December 10, 2024 WEB AUCTION 32 4120 2,062,849 $
October 19, 2024 Auction 16 225 1,287,592 $
September 7, 2024 September 8, 2024 Web Auction 31 – Part I, II 2467 1,395,990 $
July 13, 2024 July 16, 2024 WEB AUCTION 30 - Part I, II, III, IV 4816 2,597,421 $
June 1, 2024 AUCTION 15 350 2,028,174 $
February 24, 2024 February 26, 2024 WEB AUCTION 29 – Part I, II, III 3900 2,101,641 $
December 9, 2023 December 14, 2023 Web Auction 28 – Part I, II, III, IV, V, VI 7250 3,546,756 $
October 14, 2023 Auction 14 350 1,705,522 $
September 9, 2023 September 11, 2023 WEB AUCTION 27 – Part I, II, III 3300 1,633,648 $
July 8, 2023 July 13, 2023 Webauktion 26 – Parts I-VI 7250 3,638,430 $
May 27, 2023 Auction 13 420 2,511,822 $
March 11, 2023 March 14, 2023 Web Auction 25 4328 2,557,633 $
January 15, 2023 Fixed Price List 1 275 351,985 $
December 3, 2022 December 6, 2022 WEB AUCTION 24 5370 2,974,656 $
August 22, 2022 Webauktion 23 1610 667,795 $
August 20, 2022 August 21, 2022 Webauktion 22 2554 1,224,851 $
July 19, 2022 WEB AUCTION 21 1568 359,389 $
July 16, 2022 July 18, 2022 WEB AUCTION 20 3791 1,896,710 $