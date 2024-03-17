Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 15,0 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 494 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
