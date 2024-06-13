Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 "Casimir III the Great" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1498 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 8, 2011.

