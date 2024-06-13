Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 15,3 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 "Casimir III the Great" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1498 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 8, 2011.

Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 640 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
