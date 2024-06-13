Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 15,3 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 "Casimir III the Great" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1498 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 8, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (14)
- Numimarket (3)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 640 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1987 "Casimir III the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search