Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Mother's Health Center". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 "Mother's Health Center" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 354388 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 410. Bidding took place October 20, 2022.

