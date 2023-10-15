Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Mother's Health Center". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Mother's Health Center" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Mother's Health Center" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 "Mother's Health Center" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 354388 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 410. Bidding took place October 20, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

