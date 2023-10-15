Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Mother's Health Center". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 2,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1985
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 "Mother's Health Center" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 354388 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 410. Bidding took place October 20, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1985 "Mother's Health Center", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
