Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 24,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 "Wrocław" with mark MW JD. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 314 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 240. Bidding took place January 31, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction RedSquare - May 18, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date May 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction RedSquare - April 21, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date April 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction RedSquare - March 23, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date March 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction RedSquare - February 24, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date February 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1987 "Wrocław", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

