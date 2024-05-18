Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 "Wrocław" with mark MW JD. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 314 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 240. Bidding took place January 31, 2023.
Seller RedSquare
Date May 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1987 "Wrocław", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
