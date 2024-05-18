Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD "Wrocław". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 "Wrocław" with mark MW JD. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 314 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 240. Bidding took place January 31, 2023.

