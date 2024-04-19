Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 11,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 "Silesian Museum in Katowice" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1131 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 190. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
