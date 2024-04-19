Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 11,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 "Silesian Museum in Katowice" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1131 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 190. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (6)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1987 "Silesian Museum in Katowice", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

