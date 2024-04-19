Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW "Silesian Museum in Katowice". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 "Silesian Museum in Katowice" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1131 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 190. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (13) UNC (8) No grade (3) Condition (slab) PF69 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (1)

Marciniak (3)

Numedux (1)

Rzeszowski DA (4)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (2)

WCN (6)

Wójcicki (3)

Wu-eL (2)