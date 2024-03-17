Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 9,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1986
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 309 sold at the Lugdunum GmbH auction for CHF 570. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
