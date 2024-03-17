Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 9,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 309 sold at the Lugdunum GmbH auction for CHF 570. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (5)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (7)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - September 4, 2020
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW ET "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - September 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1986 "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1986 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search