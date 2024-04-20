Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 "National Act Of School Aid" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2435 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

