Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 25,400

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 "National Act Of School Aid" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2435 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (5)
  • Wójcicki (5)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "National Act Of School Aid" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1986 "National Act Of School Aid", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

