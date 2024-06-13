Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 "Przemysl II" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 849 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (22) UNC (8) Condition (slab) PF68 (2) PF67 (4) ULTRA CAMEO (5) Service NGC (6)

