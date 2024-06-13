Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 15,6 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1985 "Przemysl II" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 849 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1985 MW "Przemysl II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1985 "Przemysl II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

