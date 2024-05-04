Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 22,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1986
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 "Mother's Health Center" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3104 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 180. Bidding took place January 11, 2021.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
