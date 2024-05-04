Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 22,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 "Mother's Health Center" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3104 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 180. Bidding took place January 11, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (6)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - February 18, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - February 18, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1986 "Mother's Health Center", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1986 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search