Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW "Mother's Health Center". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 "Mother's Health Center" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3104 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 180. Bidding took place January 11, 2021.

