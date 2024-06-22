Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW EO "Wladysław I Lokietek". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW EO "Wladysław I Lokietek" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW EO "Wladysław I Lokietek" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 "Wladysław I Lokietek" with mark MW EO. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1122 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW EO "Wladysław I Lokietek" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW EO "Wladysław I Lokietek" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW EO "Wladysław I Lokietek" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW EO "Wladysław I Lokietek" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW EO "Wladysław I Lokietek" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW EO "Wladysław I Lokietek" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW EO "Wladysław I Lokietek" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW EO "Wladysław I Lokietek" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW EO "Wladysław I Lokietek" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW EO "Wladysław I Lokietek" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW EO "Wladysław I Lokietek" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW EO "Wladysław I Lokietek" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW EO "Wladysław I Lokietek" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW EO "Wladysław I Lokietek" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW EO "Wladysław I Lokietek" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price

