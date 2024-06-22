Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW EO "Wladysław I Lokietek". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 2,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1986
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 "Wladysław I Lokietek" with mark MW EO. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1122 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
