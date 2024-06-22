Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 MW EO "Wladysław I Lokietek". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1986 "Wladysław I Lokietek" with mark MW EO. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1122 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (13) UNC (6) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF69 (1) PF68 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (2)