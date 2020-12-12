20 Zlotych 1987 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1987 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 883 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 450. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (3) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) PF68 (1) PF67 (3) CAMEO (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (8)