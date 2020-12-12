Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1987 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1987 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Zlotych 1987 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 8,7 g
  • Diameter 26,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 22,213,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1987 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 883 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 450. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Poland 20 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1987 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

