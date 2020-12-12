Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 1987 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1987 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 883 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 450. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
