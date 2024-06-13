Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1987 "European Football Championship 1988" with mark MW ET. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1042 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
