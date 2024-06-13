Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage PROOF 15,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1987 "European Football Championship 1988" with mark MW ET. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1042 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
