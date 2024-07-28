10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 998 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,210. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.

