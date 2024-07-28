Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 19,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,4654 oz) 14,475 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 908,820
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10000 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (154)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 998 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,210. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.

Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 99 USD
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - August 24, 2024
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - August 24, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date August 24, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

