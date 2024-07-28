Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 19,3 g
- Pure silver (0,4654 oz) 14,475 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 908,820
- Mintage PROOF 15,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10000 Zlotych
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (154)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 998 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,210. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 99 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
