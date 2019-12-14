Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 1987 MW. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Brass
Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1987 with mark MW. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 727 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,300. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Janas (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1163 $
Price in auction currency 4300 PLN
Seller Janas
Date March 21, 2020
Condition MS64
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1987 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search