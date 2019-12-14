Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1987 MW. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Brass

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1987 MW Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1987 MW Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1987 with mark MW. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 727 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,300. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Janas (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1163 $
Price in auction currency 4300 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW (Pattern) at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Seller Janas
Date March 21, 2020
Condition MS64
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1987 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

