Antykwariat Dawid Janas

Company Description

  • Name Antykwariat Dawid Janas
  • Country Poland
  • Year of foundation 2007
  • Status Operating organization
  • Official page http://www.antykwariatdj.pl/
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
March 21, 2020 Aukcja 6 540 51,757 $
September 28, 2019 Aukcja 5 910 115,298 $
March 23, 2019 Aukcja 4 488 64,336 $
October 13, 2018 Aukcja 3 329 80,108 $
March 10, 2018 Aukcja 2 - Antyki, sztuka i przedmioty kolekcjonerskie 345 297,400 $
September 16, 2017 Aukcja 1 - Antyki, sztuka i przedmioty kolekcjonerskie 489 126,168 $

