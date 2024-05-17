Antykwariat Dawid Janas
Company Description
- Name Antykwariat Dawid Janas
- Country Poland
- Year of foundation 2007
- Status Operating organization
- Official page http://www.antykwariatdj.pl/
Warsaw Office
- Country Poland
- City Warsaw
- Address ul. NOWY ŚWIAT 5 LOK. 5
- Phone +48511902827
- Email ANTYKWARIATDJ@GMAIL.COM
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
March 21, 2020 Aukcja 6 540 51,757 $
September 28, 2019 Aukcja 5 910 115,298 $
March 23, 2019 Aukcja 4 488 64,336 $
October 13, 2018 Aukcja 3 329 80,108 $
March 10, 2018 Aukcja 2 - Antyki, sztuka i przedmioty kolekcjonerskie 345 297,400 $
September 16, 2017 Aukcja 1 - Antyki, sztuka i przedmioty kolekcjonerskie 489 126,168 $