Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1987 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 3,0 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 44,673,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1987 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 690 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1987 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search