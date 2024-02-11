Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1987 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1987 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 2 Zlote 1987 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3,0 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 44,673,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1987 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 690 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1987 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1987 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

