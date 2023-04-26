Pattern 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1987 "Casimir III the Great" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 805 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place February 27, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (27) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (5) PF65 (1) Service NGC (10)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (13)

Numimarket (3)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stary Sklep (4)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (2)

WDA - MiM (9)

Wu-eL (1)