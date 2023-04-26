Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 10,7 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1987 "Casimir III the Great" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 805 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place February 27, 2024.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1987 "Casimir III the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
