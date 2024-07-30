Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 373,2 g
  • Pure gold (11,9867 oz) 372,8268 g
  • Diameter 70 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 5

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II" with mark MW SW. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3026 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

