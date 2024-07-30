Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II" with mark MW SW. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3026 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

Сondition PROOF (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)