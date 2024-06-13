Pattern 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1987 "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" with mark MW TT. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7147 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 675. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (26) UNC (20) Condition (slab) SP66 (2) PF68 (1) PF67 (4) PF66 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (5) Service NGC (6) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

COINSNET (1)

Katz (4)

Marciniak (10)

Niemczyk (12)

Numimarket (5)

Numis Poland (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stary Sklep (3)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (3)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (2)

Wu-eL (1)