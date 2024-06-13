Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 10,7 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1987 "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" with mark MW TT. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7147 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 675. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Marciniak (10)
  • Niemczyk (12)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1987 "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1987 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 200 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search