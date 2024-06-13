Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 10,7 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1987 "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" with mark MW TT. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7147 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 675. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1987 "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
