Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1987 "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" with mark MW TT. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1093 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1987 "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
