Pattern 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1987 "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" with mark MW TT. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1093 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (9) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)