Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 10,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1987 "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" with mark MW TT. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1093 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (5)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Karbownik - November 23, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" (Pattern) at auction Karbownik - November 23, 2021
Seller Karbownik
Date November 23, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1987 "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1987 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 200 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search