Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 5000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 15,55 g
  • Pure gold (0,4994 oz) 15,5345 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 201

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5000 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II" with mark MW SW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 980 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2197 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
3227 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
