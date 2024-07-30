5000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II" with mark MW SW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 980 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF69 (1) PF68 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (3)