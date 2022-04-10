Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1987 MW. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7,7 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1987 with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 709 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WDA - MiM (3)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
789 $
Price in auction currency 3150 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
352 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1987 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search