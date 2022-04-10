Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1987 MW. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1987 MW Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1987 MW Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7,7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1987 with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 709 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
789 $
Price in auction currency 3150 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
352 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 1 Zloty 1987 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******

