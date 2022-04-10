Pattern 1 Zloty 1987 MW. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1987 with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 709 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

