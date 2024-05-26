500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1987 "Casimir III the Great" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 830 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (21) UNC (13) Condition (slab) PF69 (3) PF67 (4) ULTRA CAMEO (5) Service NGC (6) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

COINSNET (1)

Heritage (2)

Niemczyk (3)

Numedux (1)

Numis Poland (2)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)

Stare Monety (3)

Stary Sklep (2)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (9)

Wójcicki (3)

Wu-eL (2)