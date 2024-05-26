Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 8,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1987 "Casimir III the Great" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 830 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (9)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 109 USD
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1987 "Casimir III the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1987 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 500 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search