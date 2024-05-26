Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
500 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 8,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1987 "Casimir III the Great" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 830 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 109 USD
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
