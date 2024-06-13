Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,8 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2000 Zlotych
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 522 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
