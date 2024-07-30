Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 7,77 g
- Pure gold (0,2496 oz) 7,7622 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 201
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2000 Zlotych
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II" with mark MW SW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 981 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1758 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2493 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
