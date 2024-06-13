Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1987 "European Football Championship 1988" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7148 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 825. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Coinhouse - May 12, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "European Football Championship 1988" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1987 "European Football Championship 1988", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

