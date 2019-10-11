Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1987 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1987 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1987 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 5,0 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 58,843,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1987 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 555 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1987 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1987 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

