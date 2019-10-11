Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1987 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 5,0 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 58,843,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1987 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 555 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
