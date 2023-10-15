Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,55 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1987 "Casimir III the Great" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2842 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 8,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WCN (3)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 8800 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
1119 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1987 "Casimir III the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search