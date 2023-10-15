Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,55 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1987 "Casimir III the Great" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2842 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 8,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (3)
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 8800 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
1119 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
