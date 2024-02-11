Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1987 "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2822 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1987 "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
