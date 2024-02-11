Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1987 "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2822 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (9)
  • Wójcicki (4)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1987 "XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1987 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 500 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search