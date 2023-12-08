Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 12,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1987 "European Football Championship 1988" with mark MW TT. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2018.
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
