Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 12,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1987 "European Football Championship 1988" with mark MW TT. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1987 "European Football Championship 1988", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

