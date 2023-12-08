500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT "European Football Championship 1988". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1987 "European Football Championship 1988" with mark MW TT. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2018.

