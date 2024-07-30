200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II" with mark MW SW. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 190,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

