200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 373,24 g
- Pure gold (11,9879 oz) 372,8668 g
- Diameter 70 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 101
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II" with mark MW SW. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 190,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
47370 $
Price in auction currency 190000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
28932 $
Price in auction currency 105000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2016
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date April 21, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
