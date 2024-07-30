Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 373,24 g
  • Pure gold (11,9879 oz) 372,8668 g
  • Diameter 70 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 101

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II" with mark MW SW. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 190,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
47370 $
Price in auction currency 190000 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
28932 $
Price in auction currency 105000 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2016
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2016
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction GGN - April 21, 2001
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction GGN - April 21, 2001
Seller GGN
Date April 21, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

