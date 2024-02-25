Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 15,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1987 "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 831 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (5)
- COINSNET (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Katz (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Stare Monety (3)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (10)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (4)
- Wu-eL (2)
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1987 "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search