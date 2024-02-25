Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1987 "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 831 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (5)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (10)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (4)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" at auction Rare Coins - February 25, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 27, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 13, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1987 "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1987 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 500 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search