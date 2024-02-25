500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1987 "XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 831 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

