100 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 14,15 g
- Pure silver (0,3412 oz) 10,6125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 8,700
- Mintage PROOF 3,750
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1982
- Mint Balerna
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1982 "John Paul II" with mark CHI. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 DPL NGC
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 470 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS70 PCG
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 DPL NGC
Selling price
