Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 100 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 14,15 g
  • Pure silver (0,3412 oz) 10,6125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 8,700
  • Mintage PROOF 3,750

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Balerna
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (204)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1982 "John Paul II" with mark CHI. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 DPL NGC
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 470 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS70 PCG
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 DPL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1982 CHI "John Paul II" at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1982 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

