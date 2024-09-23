Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 17,6 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1982
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1982 "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
