Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1982 MW "Storks". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 4,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1982
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1982 "Storks" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27886 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 374. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cieszyńskie CN (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- WCN (3)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Wu-eL (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 470 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF69 GIBON
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1982 "Storks", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search