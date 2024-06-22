Pattern 100 Zlotych 1982 MW "Storks". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1982 "Storks" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27886 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 374. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

