200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1982 "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" with mark MW JMN. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 559 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place September 16, 2018.

