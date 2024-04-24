Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 17,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 21,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1982 "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" with mark MW JMN. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 559 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place September 16, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" at auction Numis Poland - February 18, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1982 "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

