Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 MW SW "Boleslaw III Krzywousty". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 859 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (20) UNC (9) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) PF68 (1) PF67 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Marciniak (4)

Niemczyk (13)

Numimarket (4)

Stary Sklep (4)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (1)

Wu-eL (1)